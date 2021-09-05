WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 307 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $381.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.