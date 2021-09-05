WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 125 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $568.11 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $571.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

