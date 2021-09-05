WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 617,146 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 274,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

