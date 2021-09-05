WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

