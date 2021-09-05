WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 20.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000.

DOG stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

