WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $50,197,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

