Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Cut by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. 2,245,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,148. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

