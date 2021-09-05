Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $94.45 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares during the period. WesBanco makes up 3.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of WesBanco worth $94,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 220,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,120. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

