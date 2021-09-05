Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after buying an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after buying an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

