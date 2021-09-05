Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 598.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,037,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 895.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 187,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 674.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,561 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

