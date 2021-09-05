Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.