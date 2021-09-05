Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $329,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

