WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $852.33 million and $24.95 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00031217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008989 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 939,485,980 coins and its circulating supply is 739,485,979 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

