William Blair Comments on Novanta Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $152.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. Novanta has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 49,783.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after buying an additional 521,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novanta by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novanta by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after purchasing an additional 187,676 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.