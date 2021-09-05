Wing Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00159766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00228507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.89 or 0.07902721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.53 or 0.99794182 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00987358 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

