Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0565 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $146,243.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.75 or 0.00839477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.