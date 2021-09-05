WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.98

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 4174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $215,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,601 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

