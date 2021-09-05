Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $294.90

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294.90 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 289.60 ($3.78), with a volume of 134037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.70 ($3.78).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.36. The company has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 72.50.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

