Wrapped NXM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.99 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $83.42 or 0.00165438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $139.89 million and $20.99 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00061394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.13 or 0.00837198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047649 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

