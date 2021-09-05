WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,221. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

