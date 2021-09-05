WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $44.73 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.