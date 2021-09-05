XYO Reaches Market Cap of $242.52 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, XYO has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $242.52 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.