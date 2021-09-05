Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.31. 7,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,866,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 779.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

