Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $13,113.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00340732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00162135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00209352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,537,512 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

