YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

