Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.24)-($0.20) EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

