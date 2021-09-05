Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Asana posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 166,632 shares valued at $10,532,218. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $46,274,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. 4,674,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

