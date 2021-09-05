Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.