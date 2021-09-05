Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.