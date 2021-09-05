Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

