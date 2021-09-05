Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post sales of $295.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.03 million and the highest is $296.40 million. Masimo posted sales of $278.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $276.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $287.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day moving average of $243.72.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

