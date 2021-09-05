Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,179. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

