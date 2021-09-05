Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. 256,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,228. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.