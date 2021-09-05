Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.18. The Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,426. The Middleby has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.73.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in The Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

