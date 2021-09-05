Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The RMR Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

