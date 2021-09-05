Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $220,608,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $40,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $225.87 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

