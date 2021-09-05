Zacks: Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.90. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $56.71. 1,241,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

