Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report sales of $228.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $909.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,750. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

