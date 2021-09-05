Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coty reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Coty stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.