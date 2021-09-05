Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

