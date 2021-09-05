Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.