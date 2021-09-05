Zacks: Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $834,437. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 512,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

