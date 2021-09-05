Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,756 shares of company stock valued at $369,824. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 35,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,987. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

