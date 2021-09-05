Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $162.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock worth $13,589,675. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

