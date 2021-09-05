Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in EQT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

