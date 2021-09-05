Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK opened at $30.25 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.