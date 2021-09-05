Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK opened at $30.25 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

