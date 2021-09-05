Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $17.81 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.