Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

