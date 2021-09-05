Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

