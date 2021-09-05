Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings per share of $14.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $45.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $81.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $18.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $888.99. 34,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $832.88. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $915.40. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

