Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HUBS opened at $704.09 on Friday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $260.79 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 258.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $19,775,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $565,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

